Surely in times past, and now, we have some evil people here in America. We should remember some of our own mistakes, and how we have corrected some of them.
However, we should arrest violators of the law, not just let them go. In this country, we have made some laws that need to be improved or changed, and we have the freedom to express our opinion peaceably without being arrested.
But when we see violence, looting and destruction, we should arrest, prosecute and restore order. Don't just let them go. And, if they are not a citizen, prosecute, then deport immediately.
Part of my family are immigrants from Norway and became citizens of our country. We should welcome legal immigration to our country, but not allow anarchy and treason.
If you think our laws are unjust, work to abolish or improve them, or look for a country that will take you in. We have laws and should enforce them.
Shame on you who encourage anarchy by hijacking a peaceful cause. Shame on us for allowing the same socialism and communism that we fought against to take root in our U.S. Thank God for our police.
CHARLES BERGERSON
Warrenton
