Open letter to Sen. Brian Boquist: In response to your weekly update email to me, "The Government that Cried Wolf," a couple of facts and a humble opinion:
I have been a registered Republican for well over 40 years. The surge in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has been exponential over the last month. The vaccine must be thoroughly vetted to ensure all Americans are confident of its efficacy.
Masking is our front-line measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. And it is in our voluntary capability to do our part to help slow the spread until that vaccine can be safely distributed.
I could go on but, suffice it to say, the drivel of partisan and selfish hype you are spreading is one of the reasons the country is experiencing the maxing out of intensive care unit negative-air rooms and the number of hospital staff required to work in those rooms.
Refrigerator semitrailers in Iowa full of the deceased, shortages of personal protection equipment, lack of sufficient reagents for testing kits, medical staff overwhelmed and resources strained to the breaking point, and you're attacking the very system we rely on to keep us safe?
Shame on you. The story you are spreading should be titled "The Senator who cried Lamb.” COVID-19 is not a political football. It is a deadly and virulent disease that is killing us, man, woman and child, while you insist on failing to help contain that scourge.
PAUL DUEBER
Cannon Beach
