For many of us, the events that unfolded on Jan. 6 have been deeply upsetting. I watched in horror as the violence unfolded in our nation's capital when a mob of lunatic extremists, acting on the lies and encouragement of a deranged president, laid siege to the heart of our democracy.
Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I would witness members of Congress sheltering in place as armed thugs roamed the halls of the U.S. Capitol. For the first time in our nation's 244-year history, we failed to have a peaceful transfer of power. This seditious and unprecedented attack on democracy has left a stain that will take a generation to fade.
While many of us were grieving and wondering whether President Donald Trump's cult would manage to overthrow a free-and-fair election, ending democracy in this country, how did The Astorian choose to cover the events? By burying a wire piece on page A3.
The Astorian is a local paper with limited resources, but what they put on the front page matters. This paper's failure to highlight the significance of these seditious actions works to normalize them to its readers.
I believe in the importance of local journalism, and I value The Astorian for its regional coverage. I hope the next time a U.S. president and his delusional followers endeavor to overthrow our republic, The Astorian will apply better editorial judgment by putting an article on the front page — maybe even above the fold.
ANDY KIPP
Astoria