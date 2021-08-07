On Tuesday, The Astorian ran a front-page headline stating: "Conservatives more likely to decline vaccines."
The essence of the story was based on a survey showing a comparison of large population cities in relation to rural areas. It is a well-established fact that the state of Oregon is very progressive in its politics, as shown by most recent election results.
I view this headline as intended to anger conservatives, when considered in relation to how few details were included in the article to explain how this conclusion was reached. I view this story as a way that appears to shame conservatives publicly.
I dislike any survey using percentages rather an exact counts. Meaningful surveys need to include many questions, covering all sides of an issue. I feel this story had a bias it was attempting to sell that was unfair by leaving out specifics — report everything or nothing.
If a specific political class is mentioned, the reporter should be required to show all of the facts, such as how many people participated locally, and what political party these people claimed.
The company conducting the survey claimed it included 1,464 people. I would be very interested in the number of each party that participated in the survey.
Many people do not trust any media reporting survey results because of insufficient information included in stories. Bias narrative is a constant problem from most media, and I resent all stories with incomplete information.