Regarding the humorous reference, in the In One Ear column May 27, to Dr. Bethenia Owens-Adair, who was Clatsop County's influential first woman medical doctor in Oregon:
I had finished a letter to the editor response with historical information about the cruel history resulting from Dr. Owens-Adair's championing of the sterilization of selected Oregon citizens. Her work eventually became the eugenics laws passed in 1923, and not fully repealed until 1983.
I found that I had written nearly 500 words on the subject, which in itself was a quick summary. However, The Astorian limits letter writers to 250 words.
I would urge readers to look to the internet to learn more about this history, and the good doctor's successful effort to harm thousands of Oregonians. It's easy to find, but doesn't make for pleasant reading.
As shameful as it is, this is our history, and I do believe it will never be repeated.
JACK OSTERBERG
Astoria