I thought the Astor Street Opry Company's Astoria Regatta Grand Land Parade entry of their 35th celebration of "Shanghaied in Astoria" — with 40-plus actors and a line of six vehicles with special honoring of creators Del Corbett and Liam Dunn — was testament to the joy and power of community theater.
There are only 17 more performances of "Shanghaied" left this season. The acting is good, the singing great, and there is plenty of popcorn to throw at the bad guys. Everyone needs to see this fun, historic melodrama. "Shanghaied" is recognized as an Oregon treasure, and you are remiss if you miss it.
SARA MEYER
Astoria
