Fellow Gearhart citizens and property owners, the city of Gearhart needs your input. This is a reminder that we all have the opportunity to give valuable input on the city’s consideration of a new Emergency Response and Resiliency Station.
If you were unable to attend the town hall presentation regarding the need for a new fire station on Jan. 29, you can view it online at cityofgearhart.com. Click on "Community," then "New Fire Station." The video will share facts about the need for a new fire station to insure the resiliency of our community. You will also see a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) that may answer questions you have, as well as the questionnaire the city is asking you to fill out and return by April 29.
It is vital for the city to have your input to help make an informed decision. This is an opportunity for you to affect the course of our survivability in the case of a cataclysmic event, as well as the ability of our 34 volunteer first responders to effectively respond to all other calls.
Please take the time to share your thoughts with the city. Our safety as a community depends on it. Thank you for your help.
JEANNE R. MARK
Gearhart
