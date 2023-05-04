Dear Clatsop County: How are you? I hope each of you are doing well. And, I hope you are feeling happy, healthy and loved.
I know the winters can be dreary and too rainy, and we may start to feel down when it’s so gray out, but spring has arrived now. You know how happy it feels when the sun comes out? It’s like living in a paradise, right?
We truly live in a magical part of Oregon and the entire world.
And I know, sometimes, because of its specialness, we want to keep it all to ourselves. That’s a natural feeling. I know I did. When we first moved to the coast 13 years ago, we joked with neighbor friends about putting private road sign in our cove. “Let’s keep others out, and keep it special and private”
That was love. Love of this beautiful place. But as we teach our children, we must also love others enough to share. This beautiful place is a natural resource of Oregon. It is here for all Oregonians to delight in. We all need fresh air to breathe and the moist air of the ocean on our faces.
The sun shines equally on all of us — full time, part time, vacation home renters, day-trippers. Please vote "no" on Measure 4-221. Keep well managed short-term rentals a possibility in unincorporated Clatsop County and share this beautiful place with everyone. It will also help the local economy!