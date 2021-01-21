To have a civil society, we must have a shared version of facts and reality. President Donald Trump tells the world he won the election in a landslide. That is not true. He lost by seven million popular votes, and he lost the Electoral College vote 306-232.
He says the states must investigate to find election fraud. They did. There was none. He says the courts must look at the evidence of election fraud. They did. There was no evidence; that’s why the court cases were dismissed.
Those who study tyrannical leaders have labeled such a gambit “the big lie." Tyrants create a false version of reality. By strength of personality, and playing on fears and prejudices of the populace, they convince their followers of events that are not true or real.
Trumpism is built on the big lie. Supporters say they are abiding by the Constitution. They are not; they are subverting it. They say they are protecting democracy. They are not; they are trying to overthrow it.
They accuse Vice President Mike Pence and elected representatives of being traitors. They are not. They acted per the Constitution to certify what our nation’s security agencies have assured the world was a free and fair election. Followers claim to be patriots. They are not; they are seditionists mounting an insurrection.
Trumpism is anti-democratic, and infused with racism, anti-Semitism, white supremacy, conspiracy, violent rhetoric and lies. It is time for Republicans to turn away from Trumpism and rejoin civil society.
ERIC HALPERIN
Gearhart