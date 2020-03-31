Do you approve of the direction our state is going? It's time for a change. There are decisions being made and laws being passed that do not serve us well.
I am a real estate agent in Tillamook County. I had the pleasure of serving on the Tillamook City Council and Tillamook Urban Renewal Agency with Suzanne Weber for about eight years. I was impressed with her knowledge, wisdom and being a "just get it done" kind of person. Our town has a renewed beauty and more business opportunities.
Suzanne has been mayor for about 10 years. I believe she is the best mayor we have ever had, and I have been here a long time. She is always available when there are needs to be met or improvements to be made.
She is a good listener, too. We need a voice in the state House of Representatives to speak loud and clear for our rural communities on the coast. She will serve her appointed districts well. When you have a problem or a need, she will be there for you.
Vote for Suzanne Weber, House District 32: She cares.
CAROLYN H. DECKER
Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.