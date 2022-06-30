As the district attorney of Clatsop County for 25 years, I was called many things, but never lenient on criminals who used guns. The fact is that 99% of those crimes are not homicides or even assaults, but involve people who shouldn't possess guns, like convicted felons.
The one legislator I could count on, for straight talk, was Betsy Johnson. Tina Kotek is a creature of big unions and the Democratic Party apparatus gone as far left as possible; Christine Drazan is willing to pledge herself to the far-right GOP that opposes abortion and is willing to overlook former President Donald Trump's "leadership" of their party. And then there is Betsy.
Kotek was the leader in repealing juvenile Measure 11 through 2019's Senate Bill 1008, the only law that has kept Kip Kinkel locked up these 24 years since he shot and killed 4 people and wounded 25 more.
Johnson was the only Democratic state senator to vote against SB 1008, which means that some new juvenile mass killer (like Kinkel) will never face a life sentence, and will walk out of a youth facility no later than age 26, and with no criminal record whatsoever.
What did the Democratic political leadership do after the mass shootings in Springfield, Umpqua and Clackamas? Little more than "thoughts and prayers."
By any rational measure, it has been Johnson who has stood up for victims, for real enforcement of gun crimes. The sheer desperation of Oregon's governing elites bashing Betsy's truly independent campaign speaks volumes.