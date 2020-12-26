Open letter to Gov. Kate Brown: I know you have more on your platter than you could imagine, but your people need you.
As a recently retired veteran and general contractor, I know Oregon has some of the strictest building codes in the country. Some of these codes make it impossible to make small, temporary housing for our growing population of homeless. One example is the minimal space per person restriction.
Being an engineer in Mosul, Iraq, I assisted in assembling modulated temporary sleeping quarters that were placed on elevated platforms. Astoria, and most towns in this state, have a few miles of unused train track.
My idea is to place these small, but more than adequate, shelters on flatbed rail cars. Add an attached access platform, with steps and a rail, and you now can also adjust its location. Put two or three cars together, and we have shelter for 50 people.
If these shelters are good enough for our troops, are they not also good enough for our neighbors who have no shelter? These are also the people you work for.
Thank you for any effort with this issue.
TROY HASKELL
Astoria
Commented