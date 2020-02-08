When I opened the paper this Saturday, I was shocked to find half a page of thinly veiled climate change denial ("Climate change just another political controversy," The Astorian, Feb. 1). In case you missed it, The Astorian guest column suggested that climate change is not a scientific phenomenon that we should be concerned about, but rather "a multibillion-dollar business" driven by the "warp(ed)" opinions of "climatologists who're funded primarily with government money."
To challenge the broadly accepted science linking human influence to our rapidly changing climate, the writer cites a "little-known petition" from 1997. Anyone Googling this document can quickly see the fallacies underlying it. The supposed experts who supported this petition more than 20 years ago needed only a bachelor's degree in any scientific field to sign on, and just 0.1% of the signatories identified as climatologists.
If the writer is so keen on following money trails, he should note that the petition's cover letter was written by the chairman of the George C. Marshall Institute, a conservative think tank funded by fossil fuel companies like ExxonMobil.
While I respect The Astorian's decision to publish opinions from across the political spectrum, shoddily researched conspiracy theories should never take up space in a legitimate newspaper. The urge to write off climate change as "just another political controversy" is as convenient as it as dangerous.
The message of rhetoric like this is clear: Ignore all the warning signs, and leave an impending catastrophe for those of us in the younger generation.
ANDREW ZINGG
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.