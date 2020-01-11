Recent guest columns in The Astorian suggest an attempt by the paper to convince readers that the success of the Linn County lawsuit was good, and opting out was bad; the narrative of the timber industry.
If The Astorian wants to provide news on the suit, they shouldn't rely on the dubious opinions of a timber executive and a pro-timber county commissioner, neither of whom acknowledge the climate crisis.
In his column, "What the timber lawsuit really means" The Astorian, Dec. 28), David Yamamoto tries hard to convince us that timber harvesting doesn't harm the environment, especially clean water. He claims that Tillamook County is the best county in the state in protecting clean water, habitat and fish. A look at the facts suggests otherwise.
Within Tillamook County, Rockaway Beach has had 90% of their watershed clearcut in the past 20 years, resulting in taxpayers paying nearly $2 million for a new filtration system. The town of Wheeler has had to go on a well system due to clearcutting in their watershed, and is now begging Stimson Lumber Co. not to cut the remaining stand of trees immediately above the town.
Coho in streams in Tillamook County are threatened, due to die-offs caused by pollution and warm water attributable to logging, and hunters have been expressing dismay at the lack of traditional habitat, driving elk and deer into residential areas.
In sum, a shoddy record in a county that puts timber dollars ahead of clean water, habitat and fish.
ROGER DORBAND
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.