One of the most appealing things about Astoria is its vibrant and funky downtown. Clothing and novelty shops, restaurants, art galleries, performance venues, coffee shops — all add to our town’s character and reasons for living here.
What would Astoria be without our downtown? So it's imperative we support our local shops all through the year, and especially during the holidays. Go out of your way to shop locally. If we lose our downtown, we'll lose a lot.
ED JOYCE
Astoria
