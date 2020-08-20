The Oregon economic unemployment compensation system has one major shortcoming that fouls the entire process: Historically, major safety net programs are tormented by some people seeking weaknesses in the system to allow them to make fraudulent attempts to obtain money they are not entitled to.
Qualified applicants seeking benefits should be able to go to an unemployment office in person and present a 100% reliable photo ID — a new Oregon driver's license or a current U.S. passport — along with verifiable employer ID info from the employer they were dismissed from. State tax records could be accessed to determine if taxes were paid to the applicant in the recent past from the employer.
If the applicant and employer are verified as legitimate, the governor could negotiate with banks doing business in Oregon to accept a state guarantee to the bank to pay funds to an applicant, with the state directly reimbursing the bank after normal steps to satisfy unemployment compensation requirements the current computer system cannot now process in a timely way are completed.
The banks would need to be compensated with a small profit for this service. However, it is a state failure the current system cannot cope, and the state needs to find a shortcut to provide fast cash to qualified people.
I would expect problems with applicants or employers not having verifiable ID, along with amount to be advanced. Doing nothing now is unfair to qualified people. A short-term fix is better than doing nothing now.
SCOTT WIDDICOMBE
Warrenton
