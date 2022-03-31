I'd like to thank the city and the project developer for their time spent with our community, sharing their process and gathering public input for Heritage Square.
Based on information shared to date, and my 30 years of experience developing affordable and market rate housing, the following are needed by our community before making any commitment to the project as proposed:
• Schematic building designs and elevations, with parking noted, including shadow studies for areas adjacent to the building.
• Budgeted development costs and 30-year income and expense projections to ensure longevity of the project, and financially viable options in terms of unit mix and rents.
• Confirmation of required city subsidies (land, tax abatement, loans, grants, etc.) for development, i.e. all potential investments by our city and taxpayers in the project.
• Definition of mechanisms to be put in place to ensure ongoing experienced management and ownership and to enable the city to step in if operation and management of the property is not to community standards.
• Documentation defining current downtown core residential statistics (number of existing residential units, populations being served by those units and household rents paid), confirming the unit mix will best service community needs.
As we are seeing, affordable housing developments are not simple, they will impact the community for a long time in the future, and they should not be rushed.
Tax credit and Local Innovation and Fast Track funds are not going away in 2023. Let's all ensure we use this important site in the best way possible for our community.