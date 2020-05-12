First: I want to do a shoutout to the Clatsop County leaders for providing the voters with a candidates' pamphlet.
Second: I want to do a shoutout to the candidates who gave a clear, positive picture of themselves in their own words.
As we move forward and out of the COVID-19 economic crash, we need clear, proven, positive leadership for Clatsop County. Leaders who have experience and are ready to take the next steps. Now is not the time to have unknown, unproven people as our county leaders.
Kathleen Sullivan is a proven leader, and I urge all who can vote in her district to vote for her as county commissioner. We need her experience. She is someone proven to give us a clear, positive future and leadership for all of Clatsop County.
Keep Kathleen!
TAMRA TAYLOR
Astoria
