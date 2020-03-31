This is a shoutout to Tommy and Jeanne Smith, owners of Main Street Market in Warrenton, for their continued community spirit and giving during a time of stress and uncertainty for their fellow community businesses. They should be applauded for sponsoring the discounts for Fultano's, Arnie’s Cafe and El Compadre.
Well done!
DAN and ANITA DECKER
Warrenton
