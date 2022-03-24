The leading voices of opposition to the development of housing on Heritage Square pine for a public square, a giant, open space for public use. They cite the success of Portland's Pioneer Square, while also decrying the affordable housing proposal, due to similarity to Portland developments — the contradiction here obviously being overlooked.
My question to these people is: Where is the money coming from? Pioneer Square was developed in the early 1980s, and cost more than $7 million — care to adjust that for inflation?
You all have had 12 years since the foundation of the old Safeway collapsed to develop a plan, a proposal and funders — where are they? If you cannot point to a feasible plan for alternative development, then please, sit back down.
Our heritage is as a working class river city, full of economic diversity. We are honoring that heritage by providing housing affordable to those making below 80% area median income.
And, by providing residents housing they can afford, they will have more expendable income to spend supporting our local shops and restaurants.
This development is a win-win for residents and business owners. You've had 12 years, and we still have an asphalt eyesore; time to realize your dream of a giant downtown park is unrealistic, and move on.