When election season rolls around, I sometimes get tired of all the campaign noise. But I also know how much is at stake. Now, more than ever, we need good, honest people to represent us.
From what I've observed, Republican candidate Suzanne Weber wants us to point fingers at one another so we won't notice that she has taken thousands of dollars from corporate special interests. Meanwhile, too many of us struggle to make ends meet, and our communities are left without the revenue we need for basic services.
When we vote, we choose what jobs we can have, whether we can afford to go to the doctor, the quality of our schools, how we care for our seniors and kids and the care we provide people suffering from mental illness or substance abuse.
That's why I'm voting for Debbie Boothe-Schmidt. She knows we need affordable housing and health care, support for our small businesses and quality schools. She'll show up for us, not just for her big donors.
JOHN and BETH McKINNEY
Astoria
