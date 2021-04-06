When I was 14, I got my first part-time job. I didn't know a lot, but I knew I'd better show up for work, or I'd be fired.
Some Oregon lawmakers don't seem to understand this basic principle. When they took their oath of office, they swore to uphold the constitution on our behalf. Their first duty is to show up for work.
I'm not the only one who feels this way. Polling shows the vast majority of Republicans, Democrats and Independent Oregonians want consequences for lawmakers who fail to show up to work.
I'm glad there are common-sense bills on the table to address this problem. If lawmakers don't show up to work, they shouldn't get paid. They should be fined, and if they have 10 unexcused absences in a legislative session, they should not be able to run for reelection.
If a 14-year-old can understand this, our lawmakers should, too. Oregonians want a functioning representative democracy. There is already too much extremism in our country. Let's get back to basics. Lawmakers need to show up, do their job and work with the other side.
DEBRA FERENCY
Warrenton