Most of us don’t give much thought to how quickly a good day can turn into a bad day. If our house catches on fire, or someone in our family has a medical emergency, we rely on our first responders to help us on one of the worst days of our lives.
When the call comes, Gearhart volunteer firefighters drop whatever they are doing, show up quickly and professionally help us in our time of need. Firefighters miss birthday parties, dance recitals, soccer games and family dinners to help us. Firefighters volunteer to serve, and train every week so that they can help us.
Our volunteer firefighters are members of our Gearhart community— they are our friends and neighbors. They deserve our thanks and respect. And they deserve a fire station that is appropriate for their needs. How can we be satisfied with the small, inadequate, 64-year-old badly aging fire station that is currently used for the Gearhart fire department?
There are no decontamination areas or showers to allow firefighters to remove the toxins and soot from fighting fires. There isn’t adequate space for training. The building is literally crumbling.
It's time we show up for Gearhart firefighters as they have been showing up for us. We have the opportunity to come together and vote "yes" on Measure 4-213 for a new fire/police station in Gearhart.