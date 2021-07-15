Who is running our country? You answer back, "Why Joe Biden, who garnered the most votes ever for a presidential election in our country."
Really? He can barely answer a question from the press corps, even in a relaxed one-question format, without replying in an incoherent manner. If he takes questions at all, he limits it to three or four questions at most, and complains he will get in trouble if he takes any more questions.
This is the most powerful man in the world? I shudder to think what will happen to us in the event of a major crisis. I do not believe he will be in office for another 3.5 years, let alone be able to run for reelection in 2024.
I have questions for you voters who voted for Joe. Did you think it was acceptable for him, when he campaigned, to mainly stay at his home in Delaware, and not really make any speeches or campaign nationwide?
Did 81 million voters cast a vote for him because he had a D behind his name, or you thought he was a nice man?
So, who is making all the decisions, and giving Joe postcards with answers written out to read if he receives any questions? I would like answers to these questions, because whoever is running the country was never elected by the voting citizens of the U.S., and we deserve to know who that person is!
GREG KENNEY
Astoria