I agree fully with the editorial "Time to end the gamesmanship on border wall" (The Daily Astorian, Jan. 23).
The shutdown showed an abject failure of governing and leadership on the part of President Donald Trump. As The Daily Astorian and many others have stated, Mr. Trump held American workers and the American public hostage with his immature attempt at negotiation. He caused real harm to real people, both right here in Clatsop County and all across the nation.
Senate President Mitch McConnell and Republican senators waited far too long to join the Democrat-led House and pass a bill to reopen the government. Now they have to sit down and hammer out a plan to reform our immigration policy. All Americans agree we need smart, up-to-date and cost-effective border protection and immigration reform. A "wall" is not any of those things.
I want to say to all federal workers, either furloughed or who worked without pay, that we owe them a debt of gratitude, and I have empathy with their plight. They deserve better. We all deserve better. The purpose of government is to serve the people, not cause harm to the people.
ERIC HALPERIN
Gearhart
