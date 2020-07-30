To the person who side-swiped my vehicle on Marine Drive on the afternoon of July 22 in front of Franz Bakery:
I'm sure that you must have had a very serious emergency that required you to speed off without stopping to see whether you had done any damage to your vehicle, let alone to my vehicle, or to me.
Don't worry, though, I'm fine, although the car will need some work.
GAIL HENRIKSON
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.