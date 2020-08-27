This is the time of year when Social Security Beach at Fort Stevens State Park is overrun with fishermen. Trucks park cheek to jowl along the water's edge. The fishermen secure their spots, and do not move until it's time to go home.
Alas, there are no bathroom facilities in this spot. As you walk down the back roads through the dunes, the unmistakable smell of raw sewage lingers in the air. The fishermen don't want to leave their treasured spot, and the park's honey buckets are just too far away. When you've got to go, you've got to go.
If the park took $5 a car at the entrance to the beach, they could rent honey buckets for the season. Every year, I grouse about the horrible stench. Perhaps next year, this problem could be solved?
HOLT MOORE
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.