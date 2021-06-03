The simple truth is that until Hamas is entirely rooted out of Gaza, with all of its tunnels destroyed, there will never be peace or a two-state solution.
President Joe Biden needs bluntly to say that. Secretary of State Antony Blinken needs bluntly to say that. The chips then need to fall where they may.
There is no excuse for the anti-democratic actions of the current Israeli government, and these, too, need to be reversed and corrected. Biden needs bluntly to say that. Blinken needs bluntly to say that.
However, there is no moral equivalency between the actions of Hamas and the actions of the Israeli government. Hamas is a terrorist organization. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not a terrorist.
He is a bonehead, for sure, and his behavior is deplorable, and the marginalization of Palestinian citizens of Israel and the diminishment of their civil rights is unacceptable in a democracy.
But we have been doing the same things to nonwhites in this country since European settlers landed on its shores.
BARRY PLOTKIN
Astoria