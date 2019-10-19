I am one of the many who voted for Tiffiny Mitchell to represent us during the last election. When I met her during the campaign, I found her to be sincere and thoughtful, two good qualities in people volunteering to serve us in office.
Whether or not I agree with her vote on a particular issue, I do not understand or support a campaign to recall any candidate based on their vote while in office.
It is my understanding that in the U.S., when voters disagree with a representative's position on an issue, the legal, honest and decent solution is to vote for another candidate at the next election.
In my opinion, this recall is an attempt to divide us against each other, rather than help us unite for the good of all, in a period of time when our unity is so important to our quality of life.
RENEE ROWE
Astoria
