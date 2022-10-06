Dana Gould is on the ballot to keep her councilor position in Gearhart. Dana had a lengthy career as a civil servant in law enforcement, including upper management. She knows how city, county, state and federal government agencies interact and operate.
She has managed large budgets, and has extensive human resource experience. Her primary goal, in addition to addressing all the issues facing the city, is to improve communication between and among the city and its constituency.
Brent Warren also is on the ballot to keep his councilor position in Gearhart. Brent had a long career as a banker, specializing in finance for affordable housing, small business and community development.
Among many other positions, he has been board chairman for Habitat for Humanity of Portland, and of Oregon. Prior to becoming a Gearhart councilor, he served on the budget committee and the small business committee. He is currently on the Clatsop County housing task force.
Both of these councilors offer to Gearhart a lifetime's worth of knowledge, experience and commitment to public service and community. They are competent, and we are lucky to have them.
Their opponents, meanwhile, seem interested mainly in locating a new fire station downtown, in a tsunami inundation zone. As for competence, well, they didn’t even spell all the words correctly on their simple yard signs.
Gould and Warren bring skills to the job. They are dedicated to Gearhart's comprehensive plan. They are able and willing to listen, and they deserve our vote.