Astoria has an opportunity to retain the last open space in downtown, Heritage Square, a great space for our Astoria Sunday Market, a venue for music, art, speakers, various seasonal events and a gathering place for seniors and families to enjoy. All great cities have had an open plaza.
After considerable discussion, Heritage Square has been left vacant, a parking lot with a hole. There are endless possibilities for an urban plaza, a safe and attractive space that we can take pride in for generations to come — even an amphitheater, no digging required.
Developers build it, then they are gone, and the opportunity for Astoria will be gone. If more low-income housing, addiction services, other free services for those in need are required, is there not another property besides Heritage Square?
The name "heritage" does not ring true for what is being proposed. Compassion, yes; housing, yes; but downtown areas that are unsafe, unsightly hangouts, no. Consider the negative effect on downtown businesses.
Another location, another solution? Decision-makers: Slow down, pause.
Only a partial inventory of what we do have: The Helping Hands yellow building in Uniontown for those in need; the Merwyn, recently restored for workforce and low-income housing; Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, established on 12th Street; LiFEBoat on Commercial Street; the Astoria Warming Center; the low-income Astor apartments; Emerald Heights affordable housing; and Edgewater at Mill Pond senior living.
Additional housing and services downtown? Or an urban plaza for all residents and visitors to enjoy, supportive of downtown businesses? Call your Astoria City Council member.