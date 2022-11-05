The Astoria Library checks out more than 45,000 physical items every year, in addition to 6,500 e-books and audiobooks. It has more than 3,300 cardholders — pretty amazing for a small city of just over 10,000 people.

The library is a critical part of our civic infrastructure, and it needs our help. Measure 4-220 will provide the funds necessary to fix failing physical systems like the roof, plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning, expand the area available for children's programming and families and more than double the space accessible to everybody.

