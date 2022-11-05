The Astoria Library checks out more than 45,000 physical items every year, in addition to 6,500 e-books and audiobooks. It has more than 3,300 cardholders — pretty amazing for a small city of just over 10,000 people.
The library is a critical part of our civic infrastructure, and it needs our help. Measure 4-220 will provide the funds necessary to fix failing physical systems like the roof, plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning, expand the area available for children's programming and families and more than double the space accessible to everybody.
Oregon's tax system does place the funding burden for these sorts of necessary projects on property owners, both current and future. But anybody whose home assesses at $400,000 is probably doing OK. For the majority of us fortunate enough to own homes in beautiful, vibrant Astoria, the assessed value is substantially lower. My wife and I personally stand to pay about $10 a month to help fix and improve the library.
That’s a small price to pay to help realize opportunity for everybody. As the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association put it, "an investment in our public library is an investment in Astoria's future and a statement of how highly we value our community." This is an investment that will benefit all of us, not just a few.
I encourage you to join us in voting "yes" on the library bond.