About Pacific Power's installation of digital meters ("Clatsop County commissioners concerned about opt-out fees for smart meters," The Daily Astorian, Feb. 28):
It should be understood that no single, individual Wi-Fi device is the problem. It is the cumulative effect of all radio frequencies that creates the concerns for health and welfare. Penalizing those who share those concerns is unjust.
DONNA LEE ROLLINS
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.