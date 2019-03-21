Pacific Power leaves out of its literature on its smart meter program the inherent design fact that a smart meter will always produce higher consumer bills. It is built into the basic electrical principles of meter design.
Old-style meters with the spinning disks work on "eddy current" methods of electrical measurement. Smart meters work on an electrical principle known as the "hall effect." Smart meters will pick up the starting current surges of motors; old meters do not pick up these energy surges, and the result is they charge the customer less for energy usage. How much more or less depends on the number and size of the motors (refrigerators, heaters, etc.) that are driven in your specific home or business.
Smart meters miss nothing, and by the nature of their electrical design, will always increase your bill. Pacific Power evidently thinks its customers can't handle the truth.
JOHN DUNZER
Seaside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.