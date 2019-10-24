Corporate media has waged a smear campaign against presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, claiming she is a Russian asset and an Assad apologist. Hillary Clinton has jumped on that bandwagon, smearing Gabbard and also Jill Stein, 2016 Green Party presidential candidate, as Russian assets.
In response, Gabbard called Hillary "the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party …" Yes, I voted for Jill Stein in 2016, because Hillary is exactly that, much like Donald Trump.
In the Oct. 15 Democratic debate, Gabbard called U.S. intervention in Syria a regime change war. Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg claimed U.S. involvement was only about defeating ISIS, but eight years of reports from journalists prove them wrong. In 2011, the CIA began arming the al-Nusra Front, jihadist rebels linked to Al Qaeda, to join the Syrian rebels in fighting the Assad government.
In 2017, Congresswoman Gabbard, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, visited Syria for a fact-finding mission to understand the conflict. After returning, she sponsored the Stop Arming Terrorists Act because the U.S. is arming dangerous terrorists in Syria, whom we should be fighting.
Gabbard is standing up to the military-industrial congressional complex by speaking out against wasteful regime change wars. These wars are not about defending our country. They are about U.S. imperialism. It is despicable to smear Gabbard, who served in Iraq in the Army National Guard. The U.S. corporate media manufactures consent with lies and propaganda.
MARK ROLOFSON
Gearhart
