Do you remember the old song "Pack Up Your Troubles in Your Old Kit Bag (and Smile, Smile, Smile)"?

You may not feel like smiling in these trying times, but try it. Just the act of smiling changes your attitude, and others who see your smile change theirs.

If your mask is on, smile with a twinkle in your eyes.

If ever there was a time that we needed to lift each others' spirits, it is now. So let's smile!

JIM BERNARD

Warrenton

