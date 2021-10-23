Letter: Smile Oct 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Do you remember the old song "Pack Up Your Troubles in Your Old Kit Bag (and Smile, Smile, Smile)"?You may not feel like smiling in these trying times, but try it. Just the act of smiling changes your attitude, and others who see your smile change theirs.If your mask is on, smile with a twinkle in your eyes.If ever there was a time that we needed to lift each others' spirits, it is now. So let's smile!JIM BERNARDWarrenton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Smile Attitude Jim Bernard Pack Up Your Troubles In Your Old Kit Bag (and Smile Smile Smile) Eye Mask Letter Act Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFilm crew shoots independent movie in Astoria featuring 'Star Wars' actressAstoria rejects church annex appealIn Manzanita, sightings of a bear called 'Hope'Deaths: Oct. 19, 2021In Warrenton, a youth soccer league turns down the volumeDeaths: Oct. 16, 2021Obituary: Evelyn (Evie) Ruth AbrahamsObituary: William Rodney (Bill) Whitten Sr.Obituary: Donald (Doug) Warren BaldwinDeaths: Oct. 21, 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.