Wednesday morning, Dec. 18, the air in Seaside is filled with smoke. The hills to the east are obscured in a blue haze. It is time to burn the slash piles that have accumulated during the spring and summer logging of the year just past.
Foul air is a byproduct of the mechanized harvests that supplanted the past generation's logging methods. While mechanization uprooted living wages, Spotty the Owl took the rap.
It is doubtful that the men operating the feller buncher or the stroke delimber know the difference between a butt hook and a swamp hook. Between them, these two machine operators will out-produce a 10-man logging crew, without counting the fellers who cut the timber.
Today, whole trees are processed on the landing; tops, limbs and all other nonmerchantable waste goes onto a burn pile. Yesterday, this organic material would have been left to rot in place scattered around the harvest area. Today, it will be burned, leaving behind a sterile landscape robbed of its organic fertilizer.
What we have been assured of as enlightened forestry is actually a convenience-driven, profit-seeking misapplied ecology.
The landmark 1971 Oregon Forest Practices Act has been amended before, but again, it is critical to conduct a review of the fallout from routine logging practices that foul our atmosphere, and strip our watersheds of the organic material nutrients successive plantations must have to regenerate.
GARY DURHEIM
Seaside
(1) comment
It is a pity we are using the air as a sewer.
Australia wouldn't listen, now look what is happening.
