I thought it astute The Astorian put the Bayocean article across from the guest column on Feb. 1 ("Bayocean: The lost resort town that Oregon forgot"). It's basic human temerity to "fix" a bay. What we do has consequences.
The guest column is correct in the first line, but goes south from there ("Climate change just another political controversy," The Astorian, Feb. 1). May I pose that we better hope climate change is caused by human activity. It means we might be able to repair our ways. Otherwise, what could be done?
A question to ask: How bad will it get? The column implies no one can trust science because it's opinionated. True enough. I would add the same for politicians and columnists. So what can we do?
May I offer an analogy? Ask yourself, "What would I do if I smelled smoke in my house? Would I continue to watch 'Jeopardy' and ignore it, or would I get up off my duff and see what was wrong?"
Either the house is burning, or it is not. Ignoring it might not be the best idea. Might I add a smoke detector?
If a danger is imminent, imagined or observed, is it a good idea to do nothing but rant about the costs? What costs too much after your house is burned to the ground?
Is there any compliance in the fact we are the consumers of Chinese overproduction? Talk about moral perspective. Quit buying cheap insipid plastic stuff.
Morally, are we not obligated to pay our due? With the lives of future generations? Be a denier, like the guest columnist? In 50 years, what comment then?
SAM STEIDEL
Mayor
Cannon Beach
