Most Astoria residents are not as aware of the North Coast Range as those of us who live on the South Slope. The north face of the range is visible from my kitchen window, from Saddle Mountain in the east to the Astoria Regional Airport in the west, a distance of 12 to 13 miles. It can also be seen from Olney Road, i.e. Oregon Highway 202 along Youngs Bay.
On clear days, there is usually a smoky haze over this entire area. In the morning, or when the wind is not too strong, it is possible to see the exact location where the smoky haze is originating. It is caused by burning slash or from aerial spraying of herbicides on timberland, all in the interest of maximizing investors' profits by reducing labor costs.
The practices described here are occurring all along the Coast Range, from Astoria to southern Oregon. With the threat of the coronavirus, which attacks the victims' lungs, this activity should no longer be tolerated. Join me in urging Gov. Kate Brown to issue an executive order which would declare a moratorium on this activity for the welfare of Oregon residents.
CAROLYN EADY
Astoria
