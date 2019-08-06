Oftentimes in our daily lives we have persons who upset us. It may even be someone close, like our mate.
I know the other day my wife did something that ticked me off. But then I ate a piece of warm huckleberry pie she had just baked for me, and I thought, "Gosh, what a wonderful wife I have."
It's so easy to focus on the negative in a person or situation. But let's face it, we're all God's children, not perfect, and subject to error.
It may take more than a piece of warm huckleberry pie, but our voyage through life will be much smoother if we focus on the good that is in all of us.
Smooth sailing to you.
JIM BERNARD
Warrenton
