I see the snarky cartoon in the opinion section on Jan. 10 showed two little crosses stating that here are two bricks for President Donald Trump's wall ("Another Brick in Trump's Wall" by Christopher Weyant). I guess we can fill in the rest of the wall with those killed by undocumented immigrants?
By the way, if parents in this country did that to those two poor little children, they would be arrested for child neglect, not funded by a GoFundMe account.
GARY WILLIAMS
Warrenton
