The proposed Gearhart fire station and the development of a subdivision on property south of Highlands Lane concerns me a great deal. This proposal will only work if the Clatsop County Planning Commission and the Board of Commissioners agree that the land should be included in the Gearhart urban growth boundary.
Including this land into the urban growth boundary is a very lengthy process with public hearings for concerned citizens. A preapplication county hearing with the developers and 30 neighbors in January 2020 met with opposition. Concerns were the elk population and butterfly habitat preservation areas.
In March 2020, Warrenton adopted a moratorium which prohibited the issuance of new water connections outside the incorporated boundaries of Warrenton. This water restriction for the Clatsop Plains is still in effect.
The developers in the spring of 2021 realized the land could not be developed unless they had Gearhart water.
Clatsop Plains communities are concerned about water quality and quantity and want to initiate a moratorium on building homes with septic systems on less than one acre. Because Gearhart gets their drinking water from the Clatsop Plains aquifer, will higher housing density affect the city’s future water supply?
There are so many issues with this land to be considered. Please vote "no" on the Gearhart fire station bond measure.