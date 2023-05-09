When people think about libraries, they usually think about books, but libraries are so much more than that. Libraries provide access to necessary resources in the communities they serve, and the Warrenton Community Library is no exception.

Library users can pick up free tax forms and voter registration cards. Public computers, a copier and free internet allow library patrons to apply for jobs, fill out government forms, complete homework assignments using research databases, make video connections with faraway loved ones, etc. For residents who do not have this technology available in their homes, it is crucial that they can get these services at the Warrenton library.

