When people think about libraries, they usually think about books, but libraries are so much more than that. Libraries provide access to necessary resources in the communities they serve, and the Warrenton Community Library is no exception.
Library users can pick up free tax forms and voter registration cards. Public computers, a copier and free internet allow library patrons to apply for jobs, fill out government forms, complete homework assignments using research databases, make video connections with faraway loved ones, etc. For residents who do not have this technology available in their homes, it is crucial that they can get these services at the Warrenton library.
Many users of the Warrenton library do not have reliable transportation, especially now with the suspension of the local bus service. As an illustration, it would take me 25 minutes to walk from my house to the Warrenton library, or seven minutes via bicycle. It would take 2 hours and seven minutes to walk to the Astoria library, or 36 minutes via bike. Getting to the Seaside library would take 1 hour and 10 minutes via bicycle, and almost 4 hours and 30 minutes on foot.
Having libraries in Seaside and Astoria (where anyone who lives outside of those cities has to pay to get a library card) is simply not good enough. Warrenton residents deserve the best — their own library right here in the heart of downtown. Vote "yes" on Measure 4-222 to keep the Warrenton Community Library!