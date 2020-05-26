I have received the recent letter from President Donald Trump. The letter is about our stimulus payment. The Department of Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, was the address sending the letter.
The letter inside has "The White House," and it's from the president. No way did he compose this letter — but of course, it is all about what he has done for us.
He states, "We hope this payment provides meaningful support during this period." I think of all the people who can't pay rent or feed their children. This check does not go that far. Then I had to be subject again to his awful signature.
How much did this letter cost America? So useless.
A. DIANE FINUCANE
Warrenton
