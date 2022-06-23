A catch-up reading of The Astorian back issues disclosed the June 2 front-page bash of gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson — a reprint of Hillary Borrud's article in The Oregonian.
Betsy is a Class 3 owner of a fully automatic machine gun. The firearm is safely secured. More to the point, Betsy is level-headed, responsible, emotionally secure and law-abiding, and worked hard for many years representing our district as our senator in Salem. I would trust her with an operational Abrams tank!
The issue is not guns. It is deranged people accessing AR platform-type semi-automatic rifles. Betsy, a former search-and-rescue helicopter pilot, did not deserve the clearly political right hook reprinted in The Astorian. We have sufficient, common sense firearms laws in Oregon. Period. Betsy is lawfully exercising her right in accordance with the law and, like most reasonable Oregonians, appreciates Second Amendment rights and protections under our U.S. Constitution.
Do we clamor for punishing people who own large automotive vehicles by outlawing them because a few nutbars have driven them into crowds of people? Do we politicize SUVs and four-wheel drive vehicles, along with smearing political candidates because he or she owns one?
Incivility is running amok in our nation, and we need to be grateful that level-headed people with common sense, like Betsy, are standing up to lead us. She owns a machine gun. So what? They're fun to shoot in the hands of responsible people!