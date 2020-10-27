We are a capitalist country, and hopefully will remain one. Socialism is basically communism. All your freedoms will be removed, and the state will have control of every area of your life.
Do you want to live under the "sickle and hammer" of countries like Russia, North Korea, China and Cuba, to name a few? Have you ever heard of anyone leaving America to live in one of these countries, thinking their lives will be enriched?
Do you think the socialist Democrats are offering you free college tuition, a guaranteed minimum monthly income, a high minimum starting wage for an entry-level job because they are really concerned about your welfare?
Of course not. They want you to vote for them and their policies, which will make you a slave to them; the elite ruling class will become very rich and powerful, and you will never be able to break out of your slave class.
Think about this when you vote over the next few days. Your future and your children's future depends on how we vote in the most important election ever in our cherished republic.
GREG KENNEY
Astoria
