The March 1 story, "Astoria Co-op pursues rooftop solar array" (The Daily Astorian), states that this will be the first solar installation in our region. This is not correct.
My business, Center Diamond in Cannon Beach, added solar panels in October 2018. I believe we were the first commercial installation of solar panels on the North Coast.
I love what the co-op is doing, though.
JULIE WALKER
Cannon Beach
