I admire Debbie Boothe-Schmidt's positive approach to being a candidate for state representative. She thinks about the issues, and listens to people's questions. She wants to solve problems.
Her opponent seems more interested in attacking Debbie and her supporters with lies and misinformation. That bad attitude won't help us in Salem. If anything, her opponent's attitude will divide people, and keep legislators from working on productive legislation that would help Oregonians, not just her own supporters.
I'm counting on Debbie to restore civility and respect in Salem. That's how she treats people now, and we need more of that in the Legislature. I'm voting for Debbie to be our state representative and hope you will, too.
JENNY FELDMAN
Astoria
