I was a tuberculosis nurse in my previous career and provided services to patients that were homeless and lived in downtown shelters.
I have observed much. I have some thoughts about a mental health housing program in downtown Astoria.
Supportive housing means more than a dedicated building with services. The design of the facility, staffing patterns and program values combine to create a program that helps people succeed. Keep in mind that these residents live with challenges that would seem overwhelming to the average person.
In order to increase their opportunities for success, residents in supportive housing require consistent access to supportive services. At minimum, the following should be required for the safety of the residents, staff, citizens and visitors.
• State-licensed mental health and substance use disorder treatment.
• On-site health care services.
• Daily meals and weekly outings to food banks.
• Case management and payee services. Case management staff need to be present 24 hours a day to handle urgent situations.
• Daily medication monitoring.
• Supervised community activities and programs.
It is uninformed to move forward with this project without assessing this proposed mental health program. I am disappointed that objection to this project is being spun as one is against homelessness, low-income residents or mental health services. I can assure you, this is not the case.
Proper location of mental health housing services needs to be discussed and analyzed for the safety of patients and the community. Downtown Astoria might not be the best location. Informed choices based on data are best.