I am writing to thank the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association for hosting the first gubernatorial debate of 2022.
Last Friday, I was watching the debate you hosted, and noticed someone was missing. Of the multiple candidates running for governor of Oregon, only three of them were invited to attend. A duly elected Libertarian candidate, R. Leon Noble, had been excluded, and I would like to know why.
Noble earned the nomination of the Libertarian Party of Oregon during the primary election held in June. Unlike other "minor" parties, Libertarians do not need to spend millions of dollars on a primary campaign in order to ensure ballot access.
Could it be that Noble was excluded because, in this day of "pay-to-play" politics, he has yet to raise the millions of dollars? Betsy Johnson is still collecting signatures to appear on the November ballot. Noble has no such hurdle to overcome, yet he was excluded from the debate.
Are you trying to silence candidates who haven't "paid their way" into the governor's race? Or are you concerned that the people of Oregon might hear a message that disturbs the status quo? Most Oregonians can agree that neither Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan, nor Johnson represent them. Why can’t those disenfranchised voters hear from a candidate who will?
For more information on the Libertarian candidate for governor, please visit his website, SetOregonFree.com